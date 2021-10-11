State Police Begins Fundraiser for Slain Trooper’s Family

Two days after a gunman shot and killed a state trooper in Livingston Parish, Louisiana State Police is raising money to help that trooper's family.

According to state police investigators, Matthew Mire ambushed Master Trooper Adam Gaubert as Gaubert sat in his unit filling out a report. Gaubert's body was found in a Prairieville parking nearly 12 hours after the shooting.

Mire's crime spree covered three different parishes. He's accused of shooting a couple in a trailer park in Livingston Parish, shooting his half-sister and her partner in Ascension Parish, and getting into a shootout with another state trooper who tried tried to pull him over during a traffic stop in East Baton Rouge Parish. Livingston Parish deputies say the trailer park shooting victims are expected to survive. Mire's half-sister, Pamela Adair, died from her wounds. Her partner is in critical condition. The state trooper involved in the traffic stop and shootout was not injured.

Mire was arrested late Saturday night. He remains hospitalized for a K9 bite and for a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the leg.

Master Trooper Adam Gaubert (Courtesy: Louisiana State Police)

Now, Master Trooper Gaubert's fellow law enforcement officers are doing what they can to help his family. The Louisiana State Troopers Association and Louisiana Troopers Charities are holding an online fundraiser to help support the Gaubert family. Donations are being accepted by phone, mail, Venmo, and through a QR code set up by the LSTA and its charitable arm.

To learn more about how you can donate and to access the QR code, expand the Facebook post below.

Louisiana State Police officials posted this about Master Trooper Gaubert on their Facebook page on Sunday:

Master Trooper Gaubert had served with LSP since 2002 performing patrol duties at Troop A in Baton Rouge and serving as a Detective in the LSP Criminal Investigations Division throughout his career. Master Trooper Gaubert was a veteran of the United States Army and truly embodied the LSP Core Values of Loyalty, Duty, Respect, Selfless Service, Honor, Integrity, and Personal Courage. Together as a family, we will mourn his loss and honor his legacy of service to our department and the citizens of Louisiana. Arrangements for Master Trooper Gaubert are not finalized at this time, but he will be afforded full honors earned with a line of duty death. Further information on services will be announced when available.

WBRZ-TV executive news producer Amanda Stevenson joined Ian Auzenne on Acadiana's Morning News to discuss the Gaubert's death, the Mire shooting spree, and the latest details surrounding both. To hear that interview, click the icon below.

Fantastic Places My Parents Shopped, But Are Gone Now

Popular Lafayette Restaurants that are Now Gone

Delicious 'Pick Your Own' Choices in Louisiana

25 Rainbows From Around Acadiana

Tumbleweaves of Acadiana

Lafayette TV Icons: Where Are They Now?