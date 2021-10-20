Stunning $4.3M Horse Farm for Sale in Carencro [PHOTOS]

The most expensive home currently on the market in Carencro, Louisiana, is a stunning $4.3M horse farm; you've got to take a look at this property!

The home, located at 200 Flying West Drive in Carencro, Louisiana, ZIP 70520, can handle a herd of horses, according to the listing on Zillow.

The property is listed by Mike Immel, Reology Real Estate, LLC 337-270-7900, and Melisa Glasgow, Reology Real Estate, LLC ( Source: RAA, MLS#: 21007011)

The description given on the website starts with the mention of it being an "equestrian dream" and, as you scroll through the photos, you begin to understand what they mean.

Stunning equestrian dream...imagine owning a 136+ horse farm on the rolling hills of the Coteau Ridge in Carencro, La. - Zillow

When I read that it was a horse farm on the Coteau Ridge, I knew that this place would be something special. Reading the amenities put this property over the top!

Amenities include a beautiful 1-1/2 story home, swimming pool, barns, riding arena, stables, workers quarters and a secluded guest cabin and pond. All with the perfect scenery and open room to enjoy riding the many trails on the property. - Zillow

I would probably be able to live out the rest of my life in the "secluded guest cabin and pond" area, but I'm going to go ahead and dive into this listing. Let's go!

THE PROPERTY

Zillow

What the listing doesn't mention right up front is the amount of property that comes with all of those amenities: 136 acres!

The acreage is located on the east side of I-49, north of Farm D' Allie Golf Club. The property has a covered arena in the foreground (with horse stalls), the house and barn midway up the property, and the pond and secluded guest cabin at the top of the property.

Zillow

THE HORSE FARM

Before we get to the house, let's take a look at the horse farm. Listed as an "equestrian dream", this place is really set up very well for raising horses.

The property is dotted with shelters for the horses to take a break from the sun or rain. The covered arena has several stalls for the horses

Zillow

The arena has a decent-sized area for parking horse trailers or RVs.

Zillow

The facility looks large enough to handle barrel racing, steeplechase, raining, and vaulting.

Zillow

Here's a look at the arena and stalls from the parking side of the building.

Zillow

Several stalls are built under the arena to handle plenty of horses!

Zillow

THE POND

The listing mentions a secluded guest cabin and a pond. If I were to own one, I wouldn't want it without the other! Look at how peaceful this seems. The cabin is over half a mile from the nearest highway, and it appears to be a minor highway, at that.

Zillow

Imagine a cup of coffee in the early morning hours on that dock! Or a glass of wine at sunset. Of course, I would have to have a fishing pole in my other hand.

Zillow

A canoe or other small boat on this pond would make the picture even more perfect if that is even possible.

Zillow

THE CABIN

The cabin appears to be simple enough with a nice open floor plan for the main room/kitchen. The cabin also appears to have a bathroom and two bedrooms.

Zillow

This room appears to be one of the bedrooms, complete with ceiling fan and window unit. The other bedroom has a set of bunk beds for the kids or for guests.

Zillow

The utility room appears to be combined with the bathroom for simple, country living for whoever is lucky enough to get to live in the cabin!

Zillow

Add a sofa and a nice entertainment system, and I'd be set up in this place!

Zillow

I love an open floor plan that allows anyone working in the kitchen to be able to see and visit with anyone in the living area.

Zillow

That cup of coffee or glass of wine you grab in the kitchen is just a few steps away from this porch view:

Zillow

THE BARN

The barn is located between the house and the arena, and appears to have access from 3 sides.

Zillow

A classic "Red Barn", this photo looks like it could be the subject of a painting.

Zillow

The barn looks as if it is being used for hay storage, but I am certain that it could be used as your personal music venue if you were to clear out some space!

Zillow

THE HOME

The house is described as a single-family, 3 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath, 1 1/2 story home with a total of 3,100 square feet of living space.

The interior features include high ceilings, bookcases, an island in the kitchen, a separate shower and tub in the master bathroom, walk-in closets, and granite countertops.

Let's take a tour:

Zillow

I love the look of the home with the wrap-around porch and shuttered windows. The lawn looks very healthy and there are a good number of trees on the property.

Zillow

The living room features shelves that can be bookcases, display areas, or, for me, room for the sound system. And take a look at that fireplace!

John Falcon

With lots of natural lighting, the living room has a warm, welcoming feel.

Zillow

The dining area has a nice view of the yard, but with that many windows, every room probably has a great view.

Zillow

The kitchen has a beautiful blue tile backsplash and a huge island.

Zillow

This angle of the dining room gives a better idea of the views.

Zillow

Speaking of views: look at the set-up of this sitting room. Just beautiful!

Zillow

Look at the size of this space - it's definitely more than a 2-butt kitchen!

Zillow

The master bedroom has a great view of the back patio. And the floors are beautiful!

Zillow

The master bath has a jet tub with a separate walk-in shower.

Zillow

Zillow

This is one thing I never understood: his and hers vanity set. Don't y'all get along well enough to share a sink? All kidding aside, these vanities are just like the rest of the house: beautiful!

Zillow

A grand staircase is the centerpiece of the home, with the white contrasting nicely with the natural wood.

Zillow

One of the upstairs bedrooms. From the picture, it appears that the room isn't square, and that's just fine by me: I like interesting designs!

Zillow

I guess that the upstairs people don't get along well, either: his and hers vanities!

Zillow

Here's a perfect room for the kids or to turn into a game room or a play room!

Zillow

Another nice bedroom upstairs and, again, notice the angles.

Zillow

Ahhhh, the pool! I can imagine how beautiful it would be lit up at night under a sky full of stars.

Zillow

And is that top portion a hot tub? If so, it is huge!

Zillow

Here's a shot of the back of the house, which features a really neat firepit.

Zillow

And if I'm not at the cabin each night, here is where you'll find me: enjoying the fire and admiring this beautiful property.

Zillow

Of course, on my salary, this whole "equestrian dream" is just that: a dream. But I'm sure that there's someone out there who will see this property and say "I must own that place!" If that's you, get in touch with the realtor and enjoy your new home!

&CHAR(34)&(C229)&CHAR(34)&

&CHAR(34)&(C181)&CHAR(34)&