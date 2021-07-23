Stunning River Ranch Home for Sale: $4.98 Million Dollars

You have to see this stunning home for sale in Lafayette's River Ranch with an asking price of $4.98 million.

Google Maps

The home is located at 407 Worth Avenue in Lafayette, which is within walking distance to most things in River Ranch.

According to the listing on Zillow, this 5 bedroom, 7 bath home sports 7,822 square feet of living area and a beautiful pool. A gourmet kitchen, 2 wet bars, an outdoor kitchen, a covered patio, and a 3-car garage.

A guest suite is listed as one of the amenities, so if you don't want the in-laws staying in the house, they can be sent packing for the night.

This 2-story home has 3 fireplaces (including one outside), a butler's pantry, beamed ceilings, double-paned windows, both granite and quartz countertops, and is water-front property.

Let's take a tour!

$4.98M River Ranch Home for Sale

Read More: At $5.5M, the Most Expensive Home For Sale In Lafayette

Lafayette's Choices of '5-Star' Restaurants in Acadiana