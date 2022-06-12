A man accused of shooting at a vehicle he mistook was being occupied by someone else has been named the suspect in the incident that happened the night before Memorial Day.

200 block of S. Broadway Street, google street view 200 block of S. Broadway Street, google street view loading...

Church Point Police say it happened around 11:00 p.m. Sunday, May 29, in the 200 block of Broadway Street. There were two people inside the vehicle, which took several shots. But the victims were not injured. Officers say they found twenty 9 mm casings at the scene. Turns out, a residence across from where the shots were fired was hit as well.

Goodwin, photo from Church Point Police Goodwin, photo from Church Point Police loading...

Investigators say the evidence points to 18-year-old Destron Goodwin of Church Point as the shooter who fired at the vehicle thinking someone else was inside. Several Warrants have been issued for Goodwins arrest. He faces the following charges:

Attempted Second Degree Murder (2 counts) Bond $ 250,000.00 Each Count

Aggravated Criminal Damage To Property (3 counts) Bond $ 20,000.00 Each Count

Turns out Goodwin also in the 200 block of S. Broadway Street.

If anyone has any information on where Goodwin can be located contact your local agency or the Church Point Police Department at 337 684-5455.

