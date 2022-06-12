Crash Near Lawtell Kills Acadia Parish Man

A Church Point Man is dead after a crash in St. Landry Parish.

That crash happened around 4:30 Saturday morning on LA 35 near Mandy Road just south of Lawtell.

According to Louisiana State Police spokesman Trooper Thomas Gossen, Scotty Cormier, Jr., 23, Church Point, was driving towards Lawtell when an 18-wheeler backing into a private driveway crossed the center line into the path of Cormier's SUV. Gossen says Cormier's SUV hit the side of the 18-wheeler's trailer, killing him.

Trooper Gossen says both Cormier and the driver of the 18-wheeler were both wearing seat belts. Gossen adds that the 18-wheeler's driver, James Roy, showed no signs of impairment.

The crash remains under investigation. Trooper Gossen says charges are pending against Roy.

