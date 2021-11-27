Now that Thanksgiving is behind us, it's time to pack a few turkey sandwiches and head out for a tour of the holiday decorations around Acadiana.

LIGHT UP, ACADIANA!

The normal holiday decorations are beginning to go up around Acadiana: from simple strings of lights on houses and in storefront windows to extravagant animatronics and light shows in some of the higher-end neighborhoods (W Bayou Parkway, don't disappoint us this year!).

As you and your family or that special someone are out and about enjoying the holiday lights (and by holiday, I mean Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, Chanukah, Kwaanza, Nicholas Day, Christmas, Winter Solstice, New Year's Eve, New Year's Day, Boxing Day - whatever it is your family celebrates), drive through Youngsville. When you do, you'll find two things: holiday-themed roundabouts, and NO RED LIGHTS!

Save for the flashing red lights at the Highway 92/Larriviere Road intersection, Youngsville is void of traffic signals, but they are chocked full of holiday spirit!

TAKE THE YOUNGSVILLE CHRISTMAS ROUNDABOUT TOUR

The Youngsville Christmas Roundabout Tour is an easy one to take, and it will give the whole family a boost toward getting into the holiday mood. The roundabouts are lit up from dusk till dawn.

WHERE TO BEGIN: VEROT AT 92

If you are starting at the intersection of Louisiana Highways 339 and 92 (Verot School Road and Milton Highway), that is where you'll find Santa and his Snowmen as they welcome you to Youngsville.

VETERAN'S ROUNDABOUT

If you head east out of the Verot @ E Milton roundabout, you'll be heading right toward Veteran's Roundabout at the intersection of East Milton Avenue and Chemin Metairie Parkway. This roundabout is adorned with toy soldiers protecting Youngsville's tribute to our heroes.

YOUNGSVILLE CHRISTMAS TOYLAND

From Veteran's Roundabout, continue east to the E Milton Highway/Bonin Road roundabout. Here you will find the Youngsville Christmas Toyland! So many great toys - the kind that will light up any kid's eyes with the joy of the season - drums, a bicycle, a top, a rocking horse, even a Jack-in-the-Box!

BIRDS WEARING TUXEDOS (BONIN @ FORTUNE)

From the Toyland Roundabout, head north on Bonin Road to the next point on the Youngsville Christmas Roundabout Tour at the intersection of Bonin Road and Fortune Road: Penguins on Parade! At this roundabout, you'll get to see penguins getting into the holiday spirit while they decorate their igloo.

Photo by Nathan Anderson on Unsplash

LOUISIANA: LET'S. PLAY. HOCKEY!!! (89 @ 92)

Who remembers the Louisiana Icegators? When they'd drop the puck, T.D. Smith's booming voice would come over the loudspeakers in the Cajundome with the 10,000+ fans joining in on his signature "LOUISIANA: LET'S. PLAY. HOCKEY!!". Fun times, right?

Well, Youngsville has set up a skating rink smack dab in the middle of old Youngsville proper, The scene around the Town Clock is that of a skating rink and, late at night when everyone is sleeping, guess what happens? That's right - a pick-up game gets going and lots of (imaginary) fun is had. Right before we wake up, the game ends, of course (I always miss it!).

This roundabout is truly a winter wonderland, with skaters all around and a horse-drawn sleigh headed down Church Street.

via Facebook

SANTA RIDES A TRACTOR (GUILLOT ROAD @ CHEMIN METAIRIE PARKWAY)

When Santa gets to Youngsville, he swaps out his reindeer for an old tractor. That tractor waits for him all ear at the intersection of Highway 89 (Guillot Road) and Chemin Metairie Parkway.

EASY RIDER (CHEMIN METAIRIE PARKWAY @ VIAULET)

When Santa and Mrs. Claus are finished delivering to all of the boys and girls of Youngsville, he heads out of town on a motorcycle! To give his reindeer a little break (Santa IS a larger fellow, you know), he blows town on a hog.

Staff Photo

Use this handy map as a guide on your Youngsville Roundabout Christmas Tour!

Google Maps

