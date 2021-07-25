Tanya Tucker Coming Back To Lake Charles In November

Country music legend Tanya Tucker is scheduled to appear live on stage in Lake Charles In November.

The country icon will be singing all her big hits like Delta Dawn, Two Sparrows In A Hurricane and so many more. Delta Dawn was her first big hit and was recorded back in 1972. Can you believe that the song Delta Dawn is 49 years old already. Wow.

Tanya Tucker just underwent hip surgery about a week ago which forced the 62 year old singer to cancel a few of her tour dates in July. Doctors had discovered a hip fracture in the country crooner which forced her to have emergency surgery.

Fun fact for you. Tanya Tucker shares her birthday with two Louisiana music legends. Tanya's birthday is October 10th and so is Jo-El Sonnier and Wayne Toups birthdays are on the same day.

Tanya will be recovered and ready to go when she heads to Lake Charles on Saturday, November 20th when she is set to perform live at the Golden Nugget Casino in Lake Charles.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, July 23rd to the public at the Golden Nugget box office and on their website.