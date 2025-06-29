LAFAYETTE, LA – A Lafayette tattoo shop is picking up the pieces after a shocking crash that sent a vehicle smashing through the front of its building, injuring an employee and forcing the business to relocate part of its operations temporarily.

The incident occurred Saturday afternoon in the 2000 block of Johnston Street. According to Lafayette Police, a vehicle traveling north on Whittington Drive failed to stop at a stop sign and struck a pedestrian on an electric scooter. The car then continued across all four lanes of Johnston Street before crashing into Be True Tattoo, striking an employee who was working behind the front counter.

Be True Tattoo

Tattoo Shop Shares Emotional Update

In a statement posted on Instagram and Facebook, Be True Tattoo identified the injured staff member as “Chase,” a front desk employee well-known to the shop’s clientele. The post included photos of the damage, showing that part of the business’s right side had been completely demolished.

“Today, Saturday June 28th, a vehicle crossed all 4 lanes of traffic on Johnston St and crashed through our building,” the shop wrote. “The vehicle destroyed the entire right side of our shop and unfortunately struck our beloved counter staff Chase. Chase is currently in the hospital recovering from his injuries and we ask all of you to keep him in your thoughts and prayers.”

Shop Relocates Services, Plans Fundraisers

Due to the extent of the damage, Be True Tattoo will relocate its tattoo services to its sister location, Instant Classic Tattoo, at 3302 Johnston Street. Piercing services will be paused for the time being.

“We ask for patience during this time as we begin to sort through the rubble and figure out our next step,” the post continues. “Keep an eye out as we plan on hosting fundraising events to help pay for Chase’s medical bills.”

Investigation Ongoing; No Signs of Intoxication or Medical Emergency

The Lafayette Police Department has ruled out intoxication and medical issues as causes for the crash. Investigators have not yet released details on what may have caused the driver to barrel through traffic and into the business.

Be True Tattoo

Police confirmed that the crash remains under investigation by the department’s Traffic Unit.

Community Support Pours In

Traffic on Johnston Street was rerouted for approximately 90 minutes following the incident. Community members have expressed shock and concern, with many taking to social media to offer prayers and support for Chase and the tattoo shop.

Be True Tattoo

As Be True Tattoo figures out the following steps, plenty of locals in Lafayette are rallying around the popular local businesses.

We will update this story with fundraising links and event details as they become available.