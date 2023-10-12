Lafayette, LA (KPEL News) - Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court Louis Perret has served in his current position since 1999, and he's got some great memories and stories to tell. From gas leaks to skunks, each election and precinct brings its own challenges and, occasionally, laughs, even if it's after the fact.

Perret joined the KPEL morning show a couple of times in advance of the October 14th election. He is passionate about encouraging voters to cast their ballots, he credits his team for the job they do to ensure each voter's voice is heard, and he likes telling tales of experiences from election days.

The Gas Leak

One election day, a train parked near a precinct on Walker Road near the University underpass was leaking gas. The polling area was shut down just long enough for the commissioner to call the Lafayette Fire Department to check and clear the area, and the doors were reopened in relatively short order so voters could cast their ballots

A Bad Break

One voter broke an ankle when they went to vote. Perret said, the break was so bad, the poor person actually bled all over the floor! The precinct didn't close. The person was transported for medical care, the affected area was cordoned off, and ballot casting continued. He said the janitorial crew had the unfortunate job of cleaning up.

A Smelly Situation

One particular election day, Perret's phone rings. The election commissioner at the Ossun Elementary precinct tells him there's a skunk running around just outside the door, running back and forth. It looks rabid, is ramming itself into the door, and voters are complaining. Perret tells the commissioner to make sure the skunk doesn't get into the building, or the precinct would need to shut down for the day.

He says he called the sheriff (he's not sure why he called the sheriff for a skunk problem) and then animal control who took care of it. Once the skunk was relocated, the precinct reopened and voting continued.

The best part of the whole story is that the poll workers were shouting out the door to waiting voters, "Please don't leave!" The mental picture is enough to make you laugh.

The Moral of the Stories

As with life, things happen on election day at the polls. Everyone from the Clerk of Court and his staff to the election commissioners to the janitor are doing everything they can so that your voice is heard, your ballot is cast.

If you have any questions on election day, Perret assures us that he and his staff will be available to answer questions or handle issues. You can give them a call at 337-291-6400. You can also see your ballot and get voter information on the Geaux Vote app.

Remember, the KPEL news team will be on air at 7:30 on election night with up to the minute returns, political analysis, and interviews with the winners.

