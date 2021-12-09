The Christmas Grinch is in Lafayette.

KATC reports that someone is going into yards in Lafayette and stealing Christmas decorations from homeowners.

Jay Slemmer told our media partners at KATC that his 20-foot toy soldier was taken from his yard overnight.

YouTube

Sadly, in the report, Slemmer noted that the thief also attempted to steal his 20-foot Santa Claus too. And no, this isn't the first time they targeted his house.

According to KATC's report, someone stole his Halloween decor from his yard back in October.

KATC

So, if you happen to see a 20-foot toy soldier where it doesn't belong, please notify Lafayette Police immediately.

While Lafayette Police say that they only have one other report of decorations being stolen, Slemmer tells KATC that a number of his neighbors have reported that their decorations have gone missing.

We certainly hope that this stops in Lafayette. Many who decorate their homes for the holidays do it for kids and for those looking to get into the holiday spirit.

So, if the GRINCH is reading this, please return what you took, and please stop stealing from those that are in the Christmas spirit.

Be better than that.