The Joe Cunningham Show airs 3-4 p.m. every weekday on NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL. The daily show notes offer you a look into the topics of the day and the links to the top stories and Joe's own writings on the state of politics in Louisiana and around the country.

Breaking: Supreme Court Blocks Lower Court Order to Redraw Louisiana Congressional Maps (Link)

The Cowardice Of The Democrats

Progressive radio host Charlamagne Tha God spells out why the Democrats are in trouble following the Dobbs decision.

More Important Than Dobbs?

Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

There is a major Supreme Court case that will be handed down tomorrow - West Virginia v. Environmental Protection Agency - that could have a way bigger impact on your life and mine than the Dobbs case.

West Virginia vs. the EPA asks whether important policies that impact the lives of all Americans should be made by unelected D.C. bureaucrats or by Congress. This SCOTUS could well decide that ruling by executive agency fiat is no longer acceptable. The case involves the Clean Power Plan, which was adopted under President Barack Obama to fight climate change; the program was estimated to cost as much as $33 billion per year and would have completely reordered our nation’s power grid. The state of West Virginia, joined by two coal companies and others, sued the EPA, arguing the plan was an abuse of power. By deciding in favor of West Virginia, the court could begin to rein in the vast powers of the alphabet agencies in D.C. that run our lives and return it to legislators whom we elect to create…legislation. Just as the Supreme Court ruled in Roe v. Wade that abortion laws are more appropriately left up to the people’s elected representatives, it may decide in West Virginia vs. EPA that Congress, and not federal agencies, should write our laws.

Will Abortion Really Motivate Voters?

Abortion is pretty far down on the list of high-priority issues for voters (see the Tweet of the Day in yesterday's show notes). Axios reports that Democrats are banking on abortion being a turnout driver in November, but the Associated Press reported yesterday that 1 million voters, particularly in swing states and districts, have changed their voter ID to Republican.

More commentary on this at RedState.

The Humanitarian Crisis At The Border Gets Worse

Joe Biden's (lack of) border policies have resulted in a tragedy. 46 migrants were found dead in a trailer in Texas. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was quick to blame Biden for the tragedy.

Headlines Of The Day

Democrats Press the White House for a More Assertive Response to Roe’s Fall (New York Times)

SCOTUS Rules That Doctors Who Write Prescriptions in Good Faith Can't Be Convicted of Drug Trafficking (Reason Magazine)

Delta pilots to protest nationwide for improved pay, protections, and scheduling (Washington Examiner)

The Phantom Hunt for the Supreme Court Leaker (National Review)

The Democrats' crime conundrum looms as a midterm threat (Yahoo)

Tweet Of The Day