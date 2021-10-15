Get our free mobile app

Some people might find it hard to believe that not everyone in Louisiana isn't a gun-toting, bible-thumping, cousin marrying, redneck! If you want to really irritate someone from Louisiana, paint us with one of these tired stereotypes.

Believe it or not, if you're from Louisiana, we're not automatically from New Orleans and no, most of us have never actually stepped foot into a swamp or rode in an airboat. And by the way, we don't think we talk funny. You do! Sure, we like to party as evidenced by our festivals, etc... but we're not all beer-swilling alcoholics. As for as we're concerned there's nothing wrong with down-home food, chewing the fat over a cold one, and family values!

Let's take a look at some of the sure-fire ways to set someone from Louisiana off!

The Top 8 Guaranteed Ways to Irritate Someone from Louisiana

Read More: Hilarious Street Names in Louisiana

Read More: Most Dangerous Louisiana Creatures