There are very few details known at this time, but police in Baton Rouge say two people were injured during a shooting at Southern University Friday morning according to WBRZ.

Officials say that the two people who were injured this morning are not students at the university.

The shooting happened at some point between two o'clock and 3:30 this morning.

Both of the shooting victims were taken to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.