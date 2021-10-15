Ambassador Caffery at Dulles Drive Re-Opens After Adding Turn Lane

If you've been dreading traveling near the intersection of Ambassador Caffery and Dulles Drive in Lafayette, fear no more as construction is now done.

The Lafayette Public Works Department announced yesterday that the Ambassador Caffery southbound outside lane at Dulles Drive is now open for traffic.

Work on adding that turning lane began on September 7, 2021. (Not too bad - just over a month.)

The southbound outside lane on Ambassador Caffery was closed while construction crews added a right-hand turn lane from Ambassador onto Dulles. That should really help the flow of traffic at that intersection.

Now, with the new lane, drivers will be able to turn without slowing down traffic flow.

Below is what that intersection looked like before construction.

Google Maps