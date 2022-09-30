The Wurst Biergarten Property Up for Lease in Downtown Lafayette

According to a recent real estate listing, a popular downtown Lafayette hangout space is up for grabs.

Lafayette realtor Setareh Mirian-Delcambre listed the property at 537 Jefferson Street as a multi-level, mixed-use development opportunity for lease in the heart of downtown Lafayette.

Currently, the space is home to The Wurst Biergarten which has been open and operating as an open-air beer garden for the past few years. According to their Facebook page, The Wurst came into Lafayette as a "missing puzzle piece" where "visitors, tourists and locals can grab beverages in an intimate outdoor venue."

Mirian-Delcambre tells me that it is her understanding that The Wurst will continue to operate business as usual until someone leases the property.

The Jefferson property currently operates as a family & dog-friendly open-air space, but the opportunities for development are wide-ranging.

Flanked by retail and a small downtown Lafayette park with direct rear access to the Vermilion parking garage, 537 Jefferson Street is a prime spot for a brewery, a multi-level mixed-use development, condos, a boutique hotel, an outdoor space similar to the beer garden that currently occupies the property.

Downtown Lafayette CEO Anita Begnaud said that the Jefferson street property can easily be a "key player" in the district—especially when it comes to the retail scene that continues to explode downtown.

It’s a great time to reimagine what this space could be to complement the growth happening on Jefferson Street—more specifically, its 500 block. Our office is consistently fielding inquiries about exciting ideas to take downtown’s retail scene to the next level and I believe this property can be a key player in that.

A list of attributes makes this property attractive for a variety of ideas that could come into play for whoever is able to lease the property.

large property (6720 sq ft) next to a public park

turn-key operation existing

property zoned for alcohol sales over 50%

space in front corner to develop a full-service walk-up eatery

very large concrete grease trap installed

board of health approved kitchen on site.

established food truck park w/ 3 RV outlets

can accommodate a larger tent &/or a future

structure(s) by working w/ property owner.

central premium location downtown

interconnected with parking garage

can semi enclose & air condition deck area along park next door

If you're interested in leasing the property or bringing your ideas to life in Downtown Lafayette, give Setareh Mirian-Delcambre a call now at 337-344-0067.