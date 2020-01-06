If you still have some of these old CorningWare cooking dishes in your pantry, you could be in for a really big payday.

Valuable Vintage CorningWare

According to thatslife.com, a few 1970s era CorningWare cooking dishes are selling online right now for up to $10,000 and more.

Yep, you read that right.

Collectors, mainly Baby Boomers, are searching the internet looking for rare CorningWare from the 70s and early 80s and paying thousands.

Many people appreciate the vintage aesthetic and design of CorningWare from the 1970s. The patterns and colors from that era are often seen as nostalgic and evoke a sense of retro charm.

The 1970s pieces were made from a type of glass-ceramic material that can withstand high temperatures, making them suitable for baking, cooking, and serving.

Are these vintage kitchen must-haves being snatched up at such high prices because people just want to experience cooking with them?

Not exactly...

It seems Boomers are wanting these CorningWare dishes to use for decoration.

From thatslife.com -

"According to the collectors, some floral patterns are far more rare than others.

The Cornflower range, with a blue floral design, is the most common pattern but is still worth a lot of money.

More rare patterns, like Wildflower - made from 1977 to 1984 - and Floral Bouquet - made from 1971 to 1975 - can fetch up to $10,000 online."

As you'll see in the eBay listing below from tyler7295, this CorningWare dish has a starting big $7,500.

Time to raid the pantry and attic!

