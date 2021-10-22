Things To Do In Lake Charles This Weekend Oct. 22-24

Can you believe the weekend is already here? This week flew by but nobody Is complaining, right?

There is a bunch of things going on this weekend in the area from free concerts, McNeese Homecoming football game and live music at venues all across the Southwest Louisiana area.

We got you covered like always with the what to do in Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana this weekend.

Wayne Toups (Photo provide by Wayne Toups)

The McNeese Block Party FREE concert is Friday night on the corner of McNeese and Common Streets at the Robert Noland Pavilion. Wayne Toups and Zydecajun will be performing live and the gates open at 7:00 pm.

Beauxdines located at 3013 Ryan Street in Lake Charles will have Rusty James on Friday night and Reed Planchard on Saturday night. Both artists will play from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm.

BR Photo

The Sons of the American Legion will have Jamie Bergeron & The Kickin' Cajuns live on Saturday, October 23rd at 1403 West Napolean Street in Sulphur at the American Legion. Tickets are $15 at the door.

Sunday Funday at Mary's Lounge on East Broad Street in Lake Charles will have The Alfred Doucet Band starting at 5:00 pm.

K-Bon's on the corner of East McNeese Street and Hwy. 397 in East Lake Charles will have Trace Johnson on Friday night and Ceth Talbot on Saturday night. Both artists play from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm.

Christopher Polk, Getty Images

The Golden Nugget Lake Charles will have legendary rock band .38 Special live on Saturday night October 23. The concert is in the Grand Event Center and will start at 8:00 pm.

Enjoy your weekend everyone!