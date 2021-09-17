Things To Do In Lake Charles This Weekend Sept. 17-19

The weekend is here folks and it is time to get out of the house and go do something fun. We could all use some fun especially after the stress we went through this week with Tropical Storm Nicholas.

There are a lot of great events and concerts going on this weekend.

Tonight the Fluer De Lis Dance is going on at the West Cal Event Center in Sulphur. It is a fundraiser and Ryan Foret and Foret Tradition are playing live. $25 gets you into the fundraiser and all the gumbo you can eat.

Beauxdines' located at 3013 Ryan Street will have JP Primeaux Friday night and Reed Planchard on Saturday. Both entertainers start at 6:00 pm.

K'Bons is located on the corner of Hwy. 397 and East McNeese Street in East Lake Charles will have Reed Planchard Friday night and Robin & The Sugar Bees on Saturday night. Both artists will play from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm.

Terry Wyatt, Getty Images

The Golden Nugget Lake Charles will have the Commodores tonight starting at 8:30 pm and Colt Ford Saturday night starting at 8:00 pm.

The Spot located on Common Street across from Walk-ons will have Johnny Jimenez live Friday night at 8:00 pm.

Mary's Lounge on East Broad Street in Lake Charles will have Roc ANd Doc live Friday night starting at 7:00 pm and on their popular Sunday Funday they will have the Alfred Doucet Band live starting at 5:00 pm.

Enjoy your weekend y'all. You have definitely deserved it.