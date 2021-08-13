Things To Do In Southwest Louisiana This Weekend August 13-15

We finally made it to the weekend y'all and if it's been a rough week you will be looking for something to go do. Well your in luck because we have all the what's happening in the Southwest Louisiana area this weekend.

Golden Nugget Lake Charles will have Sara Evans in concert tonight August 13 and Johnny Gill tomorrow night August 14th.

Casey Peveto will be live at Koozies Daiquiris on Highway 14 next to KK's Corner in South Lake Charles starting at 8:00pm.

Johnny Jimenez will be all over the place this weekend in Southwest Louisiana. He will be at Los Ponchos tonight on Highway 397 in Lake Charles at 7:00pm. Saturday night Johnny will be at the Social Club on East McNeese street starting at 8:00pm Then on Sunday, he will be playing at Kajun Boos in Moss Bluff starting at 5:00pm.

The Spot on Common Street in lake Charles will have Pierce Breaux tonight, August 13.

K'Bon's on the corner of Hwy. 397 and East McNeese Street will have Spencer Brunson tonight and Trevor Causey Saturday night. Both artists start at 6:30pm.

Mary's Lounge, which is located on East Broad Street in Lake Charles, will have their popular Sunday Funday this Sunday with Aaron Istre and Under The Influence starting at 5:00pm.

So that is just some of the fun things and live music going on in the area. Go out and have some fun this weekend.