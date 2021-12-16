Things To Do This Weekend In Lake Charles Dec. 17-19

This is the second to last weekend of the year and a bunch of people will start their vacations for the holidays starting this Friday. Folks will be running around doing last-minute Christmas shopping along with time on their hands to so some fun stuff for themselves.

Luckily, we have done the research on things to do this weekend in Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana and have it here for you.

K-Bon's on the corner of Hwy. 397 and East McNeese Street in Lake Charles will have Adam Leger on Friday night and Rooster Karaoke on Saturday night. Both start at 6:30 pm each night.

Brad Brinkley (Photo provided by Bouboyzentertainemtn)

Mary's Lounge on East Broad Stree in In Lake Charles will have Brad Brinkley and Comfort Zone for their Sunday Funday starting at 5:00 pm this Sunday.

David St. Romain (Photo Provided by Management for DSR)

Beauxdines' located at 3013 Ryan Street in Lake Charles will have live music and Crawfish all weekend. Rusty James will be live Friday night and Nashville Star finalist David St. Romain will be live on Saturday night. Both artists will perform from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm each night.

Getty Images

Movie Under The Stars this Friday night, December 17th. The movie will be Small Foot and will start at 5:30 pm until 8:00 pm and will take place at the Moss Bluff Pentecostal Church located at 999 Sam Houston Jones Pkwy in Moss Bluff. This is a family-friendly free event.

Golden Nugget Lake Charles Casino will have The Little River Band live Friday night, December 17th in their Grand Event Center. The show starts at 8:30 pm.

(Photo by Mike Soileau TSM)