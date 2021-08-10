Tickets For The McNeese LSU Football Game Still Available

We don't know if you realize this or not but the McNeese LSU football game is just a little over a month away. The game will be played inside of Tigers Stadium in Baton Rouge.

The Pokes will travel to take on the Tigers in their second game of the year. The big story behind this game is that LSU Head coach Ed Orgeron will face off against his son Cody Orgeron who is the quarterback for the McNeese Cowboys. Father versus son is making this game a big story.

In an interview televised last year, Coach Orgeron may have recounted a now-prophetic moment when his son asked for tickets to a Tigers game many years ago:

The Cowboys and Tigers faced off in 2010 for the first time ever with LSU winning the game 32-10. Then in 2015, the Pokes returned to death valley to take on LSU but the game was postponed due to weather.

So LSU holds a 1-0 record against the cowboys but this is a new season and anything can happen, especially with the loss of Myles Brennan due to a freak accident. The LSU McNeese football game is set for Saturday, September 11th in Baton Rouge with a 7:00pm kickoff time.

Tickets are still available for purchase on the LSUSPorts.net website. Scanning around the website it looks like the tickets range from $25 to $50 apiece but they are going fast so get yours now before it sells out.

Last time McNeese played LSU, we think half of Lake Charles was there! It's football time y'all. Let's GEAUX!