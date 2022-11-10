TSA Officials Find Gun Hidden in Raw Chicken [PHOTO]

TSA Officials Find Gun Hidden in Raw Chicken [PHOTO]

Getty Images

This didn't get past them.

TSA recently shared a photo on social media it shows a gun tucked into a raw chicken.

According to reports, the gun was found in a Florida airport and the person with the chicken in their possession was heading to Port-Au-Prince, Hait.

Getty Images
loading...

While this may be alarming to most of us, TSA says hundreds of guns are found on people throughout the year who are boarding planes.

But who conceals a gun in a raw chicken? Well, one person did and they didn't get away with it, which is a good sign that TSA officials are on their game.

Here is a look at the raw chicken that the gun was tucked into. As you may imagine, many on social media have had some interesting things to say about the photo below.

If you'd like to read more on the rules and regulations on carrying a gun with you while traveling, click HERE.

 

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving

To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

Filed Under: airport, gun
Categories: National News, Weird News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From News Talk 96.5 KPEL