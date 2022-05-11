Student Brings Gun to Elementary School in South Louisiana

Things were tense today on one south Louisiana school campus.

The Franklin Police Department says at approximately 9:56 AM, they were notified that a student at W.P. Foster Elementary School was in possession of a firearm.

When authorities arrived on the campus, they were able to locate the 11-year-old student and then found the gun in his possession.

According to the Franklin Police Dept., the gun was found in the waistband of the student.

Luckily, no one was injured on the campus, but the student with the gun was arrested on charges of illegal carrying of a weapon, illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile, and disturbing the peace by alarming the public.

The student, who is a juvenile, was processed and booked, but then released until he must appear in juvenile court.

We noted last week that the school year is rapidly ending and that school pranks are very popular during this time of the year.

Parents should remind their kids that there still are consequences to their actions as the 2022 school year comes to an end.

We do not know what the motive was in this case, but we are glad to report that no one was injured on the campus of W.P. Foster Elementary today.

Parents were notified of the issue while police were on campus.