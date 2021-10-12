UL Offers Excuse Note for Fans Who Attend Tonight’s Game

As we reported on Monday, the University of Louisiana Athletics Department and the Ragin' Cajuns football team need their fans to be loud and proud during tonight's game against Appalachian State at Cajun Field.

On Monday, UL athletics director Dr. Bryan Maggard says this game will be a four-hour informercial to show the rest of the United States that Cajun Field is a destination not only for football fans, but also for future college athletes. In addition, a packed house, according to Maggard, could help push the Cajuns to victory in what is a critical game in the race for the Sun Belt Conference regular season championship.

Despite this plea, some fans are finding excuses not to go to the game. "My kids have school tomorrow," "I have to go to work tomorrow," and "I have classes in the morning," are some of the most frequent excuses we've heard from Cajuns fans for staying home and watching the game on TV. The biggest gripe we've heard, by far, is, "I can't leave work early."

The UL Athletic Department is providing an out for these fans.

This morning, the Ragin' Cajuns posted a work/school excuse for fans who need to leave their jobs early to attend tonight's game. It's even signed by head coach Billy Napier.

For those of you who want an excuse note to skip work or school tomorrow, you're out of luck. UL did not provide a note for you.

While the note probably won't hold up with your boss or teacher, it does an excellent job of outlining all of the events happening before the game starts, including Dustin Sonnier's concert under the oaks on Cajun Field's southwest side, the Cajun Walk, and the Pride of Acadiana Pep Rally.

Who knows. Maybe your boss WILL excuse you if you present him/her the note. You'll never know unless you try.

Speaking of things you need to know, here is the full game day timeline of events.

For more details you need to know before you go, including ticket information, click the button below.

