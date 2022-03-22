UL, SLCC Closed Because of Storms
One day after UL officials said the Lafayette campus would remain open despite impending severe storms, university officials have reversed their decision.
UL officials announced early Tuesday morning that classes would be canceled because of Tuesday's severe weather.
The university sent out that notice around 6:30 a.m. via text messages and emails to students, faculty, and staff. The university also sent out the message via its official Twitter feed.
South Louisiana Community College followed UL's lead. Officials there tweeted minutes after UL made its announcement that SLCC's classes would also be canceled on Tuesday.
LSUE announced on Monday that its Tuesday schedule would be scrapped. For a full list of K-12 schools that are closed on Tuesday, click here.