UL, SLCC Closed Because of Storms

One day after UL officials said the Lafayette campus would remain open despite impending severe storms, university officials have reversed their decision.

UL officials announced early Tuesday morning that classes would be canceled because of Tuesday's severe weather.

The university sent out that notice around 6:30 a.m. via text messages and emails to students, faculty, and staff. The university also sent out the message via its official Twitter feed.

South Louisiana Community College followed UL's lead. Officials there tweeted minutes after UL made its announcement that SLCC's classes would also be canceled on Tuesday.

LSUE announced on Monday that its Tuesday schedule would be scrapped. For a full list of K-12 schools that are closed on Tuesday, click here.

The History Behind Lafayette's Street Names We drive them on a daily basis. Some are smoother than others. Some we use more frequently than others. Some randomly start, end, and/or change names. They're the streets of Lafayette. The names behind many of these streets have interesting histories. We take a look at where those names come from and the impact their namesakes have had on the city and the parish.

Seven Forgotten Facts About Lafayette The area now known as downtown Lafayette was first settled 200 years ago. While the street grid of that original settlement is the same as it was then, the rest of the city has grown and changed exponentially. Let's take a look at some of those changes by taking a look at some of the forgotten facts in Lafayette history.