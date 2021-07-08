Two best friends who played softball together in the PAC-12 at the University of Washington are traveling down south together to play for Louisiana's Ragin' Cajuns.

Stormy Kotzelnick and Ari Quiñones announced the move last night on their Instagram pages

Both players come to Louisiana via the transfer portal.

Forever indebted to the sport and the opportunities it has brought me! Blessed to announce that I will be furthering my academic and athletic career at the University of Louisiana Lafayette! Oh yeah and i get to do it with my best friend." - Ari Quiñones

“WA✈️LA. Proud to say that I trusted this process and got my girl with me. All glory to God and Geaux Cajuns.” - Stormy Kotzelnick

Quiñones, who has played the last three seasons with the Huskies, is a utility player from Vista, California. She batted .400 in 2020, and .385 in thirteen at-bats last season. She has two years of eligibility remaining.

Kotzelnick is an infielder from Carmel, Indiana. She hit over .400 every year of high school. She did not play as a freshman last season at Washington.

