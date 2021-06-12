Update on Friday’s Shooting Incident at University and St. John Street in Lafayette

The Lafayette Police Department has provided an update regarding one of the shootings that took place in the city yesterday.

Officers responded to an incident around 5:15 pm on Friday, June 11 at the intersection of W. University Ave. and St. John St. in which suspects from two vehicles exchanged gunfire.

Sergeant Wayne Griffin, Public Information Supervisor with the Lafayette Police Department, says that upon arrival, officers located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. First aid was administered before the victim was taken to a local hospital.

He is currently listed in critical condition.

Griffin says the investigation revealed that three vehicles entered the intersection. Two suspect vehicles described as a silver Toyota Camry and dark-colored Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck were following the victim's silver Dodge Charger.

A passenger in the Toyota Camry began shooting into the driver's side of the Dodge Charger. The Chevrolet Silverado was also seen in the frame and is believed to be involved in the incident. The Dodge Charger came to a rest just north of the intersection of W. University Ave. and St. John St.

The two suspect vehicles fled the scene and the investigation is ongoing.