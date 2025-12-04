ABBEVILLE, La. — A large multi agency manhunt is underway after a violent inmate escaped from the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center late Wednesday night.

According to Vermilion Parish Sheriff Eddie Langlinais, Department of Corrections inmate Gavin Garnica, 23, escaped from custody just after 11 p.m. on December 3, 2025.

How the Escape Happened

Sheriff Langlinais says that during routine bed checks, corrections deputies observed what appeared to be Garnica asleep and fully covered in his assigned bunk. However, a review of surveillance footage later revealed a very different story.

Investigators say Garnica scaled the perimeter fence on the east side of the jail at approximately 11:15 p.m. before fleeing the property on foot. Deputies immediately launched a search once the escape was confirmed.

Multi Agency Manhunt Underway

The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office is now being assisted by multiple agencies including Louisiana State Police and the United States Marshals Service. An internal investigation has also been launched to determine whether any safety protocols were violated.

Sheriff Langlinais emphasized that authorities are using every available resource to locate and capture Garnica as quickly as possible.

Why Authorities Say He Is Dangerous

Officials describe Garnica as having a well-documented criminal history. He is known to be violent and has previously been connected to dangerous weapons.

Garnica was arrested in 2022 on a long list of charges, including attempted murder related to a 2020 drive-by shooting. He also has a documented history of escaping from custody, including a reported escape from a juvenile facility in Branch when he was just 15 years old.

Public Urged to Stay Alert

Authorities strongly warn residents not to approach Garnica if they see him. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to immediately contact law enforcement. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the Crime Stoppers of Vermilion website, the P3 app, or by calling 337-740-TIPS.

Sheriff Langlinais also stated that anyone found to have assisted in Garnica’s escape will be held fully accountable under the law.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation.