Woman Killed After Crash With Sugar Cane Tractor in Vermilion Parish

Heartfelt tributes and prayers are pouring in for the family of a woman killed Tuesday morning after her car collided with a sugar cane tractor in northern Vermilion Parish.

The fatal accident occurred around 11:30 a.m. on Roosevelt Road, near the Woodlawn Bridge. According to the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office, a white car collided with the tractor, which was pulling a piece of farming equipment known as a subsoiler. A report from Vermilion Today says the car veered off the road and landed in a nearby ditch following the impact.

Emergency responders confirmed the driver of the car died at the scene. The driver of the tractor was not injured in the crash.

Authorities have not released the names of those involved, and the investigation is still ongoing. Roosevelt Road was temporarily closed Tuesday afternoon as deputies worked the scene.

Residents familiar with the area say the road is known for poor conditions and speeding vehicles, according to reports.

As the story continues to develop, social media has already begun to fill with messages of support and prayer for the woman’s loved ones. Many are remembering her with love and expressing heartbreak over the tragic incident.

The Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Department is continuing its investigation and more information will be released as it becomes available.