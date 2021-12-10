VIDEO: A Look Inside the Isle of Capri Riverboat Being Stripped

We waved goodbye to an old friend at the beginning of the year as the Isle of Capri riverboat set sail away from its long home of Lake Charles. This time, it was set free from its dock on purpose and not broken free from a Hurricane blowing it into the bridge while a refinery was on fire in the background. I'll never forget that scene.

Kurt Nelands

I tried to look and see exactly what was going to happen to it, but all I could find was a short TikTok video I ran across showing the inside of it.

I can tell you that after it left Lake Charles, it made its way over to Port Allen where it was docked, or that could be where they are stripping the boat down.

According to one commenter, @robertrogers30, he says he was the one that actually towed the riverboat to Port Allen and that the plan is for the boat to be stripped of everything and then towed back to Lake Charles to a scrap yard. Others argued that it was being "restored", but I honestly don't see that happening. So what does the inside look like currently? Like a bomb went off inside as they strip it down.

It really doesn't have much historical significance except it was part of the original boats in Lake Charles after Player's Island became Harrah's. It certainly looks way different inside now that it has been stripped down to its bare metal and walls. It also looks way smaller than I remember!