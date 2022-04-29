A surveillance camera captured the moment where a driver blew through the fence of a backyard, destroying a home's pool and trampoline in the process. The shocking clip has gone viral on social media with the internet providing an array of reactions.

It was an ordinary day. That was, of course, until a sedan came barreling through the back fence of a home.

The vehicle struck the above-ground pool, sending water everywhere.

The vehicle finally came to a rest against the house after destroying a trampoline and a pool in one swoop.

Thankfully, the driver was able to get out of the vehicle and appeared to be unharmed.

An apparent law officer was conveniently near the scene of the crash and approached the woman to ensure her safety and ask what happened.

Certainly, if this was an incident that occurred near memorial day - it was a tough summer for this family with the lack of a pool or trampoline. Thankfully, no one was hurt!