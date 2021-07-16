This is scary.

NFL Free-Agent Richard Sherman was arrested early this week after his wife called the police to a residence while Sherman attempted to break into a house.

Sherman was taken into police custody and charged with domestic violence burglary. Now, we have a video of Sherman attempting to break into the house of his in-laws and you can hear Sherman calling someone to the door.

Twitter via Jonathon Choe

Behind the door, is Sherman's father-in-law Raymon Moss, who you can hear trying to talk to Sherman, but the NFL star didn't want to hear from anyone.

The former San Fransico 49er player is seen ramming the door with his body but was not successful in his attempts to break down the door.

Police did arrive on the scene and a K-9 officer was unleashed on Sherman.

Twitter via Jonathon Choe

According to TMZ, Sherman was released on bail Thursday but is set to return to court today (Friday).

The former NFL star faces a number of charges from this bizarre incident including resisting arrest and DUI.

Since this incident earlier in the week, the 911 call has also surfaced. Below you can hear Sherman's wife talking to the 911 dispatcher, who has also been in question since the call was released. You can clearly hear below that Richard Sherman's wife was concerened for everyone's safety. Listen below.