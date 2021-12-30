Wednesday we reported on the accident near Ambassador Caffery and I-10 following a police chase, and now we have the video of the accident.

The chase started in Breaux Bridge after a man allegedly got into an altercation at Walmart, then while trying to leave the parking lot he allegedly tried to hit a police officer responding to the disturbance.

Breaux Bridge Police chased the man down I-10 and when the suspect took the Ambassador Caffery exit, he lost control of the vehicle he was driving and hit a ditch.

Upon making impact with the ditch, the vehicle the man was driving went airborne and flipped over.

Listener Submitted

Amazingly no one was seriously injured in this incident and the driver of the vehicle escaped through a broken window of the vehicle.

As you will see in the video below, the suspect attempted to run from officers after escaping the vehicle, but he quickly submitted and put his hands in the air.

An eyewitness to this incident said it was very scary to see this, but did applaud the police officers for how they handled this situation.