Waitr Offering Free Delivery in Lafayette Ahead of Ida

Waitr has announced they're offering free delivery to Lafayette residents ahead of Ida.

KATC reports Waitr is offering "free delivery is being offered to anyone in the area who’s unable to get to their favorite restaurant or those just wanting to stay at home before the potential arrival of the storm."

Waitr says that effective immediately, Lafayette residents can take advantage of the free delivery using the promo code “STAYSAFE” at checkout.

All deliveries are "no-contact" deliveries for driver and customer safety.

Waitr will operate under their normal delivery hours depending on weather and road conditions.

Read more at KATC.com