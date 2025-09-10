Walmart Recalls Products in Louisiana, Texas Due to Dangerous Bacteria Risk
Lafayette, Louisiana (KPEL-FM) - A recall for Walmart products sold in Sam's Club stores has now been expanded to 14 states, including Louisiana and Texas.
DermaRite Industries has issued and expanded this voluntary recall due to a possible bacteria contamination which can dangerously cause sepsis.
Walmart Product Recall Covers Louisiana and Texas
Walmart has announced they are expanding their previous recall of several DermaRite products, now spread across 14 states including Louisiana and Texas.
The reason behind the recall is because of a possible contamination of a bacteria called Burkholderia cepacia.
This bacteria is normally harmless to most people, but is know to cause serious health issues for others including sepsis.
From newsweek.com -
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and DermaRite say the contamination could lead to local infections in otherwise healthy users with broken skin and to bloodstream infections, or deadly sepsis in immunocompromised patients—outcomes that may require hospitalization and carry substantial risk.
What Walmart Products Are Being Recalled?
Being recalled is an extensive list of skin care and hygiene products made by DermaRite.
The products being recalled include -
4-N-1 No Rinse Wash Cream
DermaCerin
Gel Rite hand sanitizer
DermaSarra
DermaFungal
KleenFoam
Hand E Foam
KleenFoam
UltraSure antiperspirant/deodorant
Renew Skin Repair
PeriGiene
PeriGuard
Dimethicone & Renew Periprotect
You can see the full list of every product included in this recall HERE.
If you have purchased any of these products or used them, you are asked to call 888-943-5190, Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m. EST, or dermarite5186@sedgwick.com.
Read more at newsweek.com.
