There are just a few weeks left in the summer break and I have been wanting to take my kiddos somewhere fun and preferably outdoors.

I started searching the internet and found some pretty cool farms that allow visitors to pick items from blueberries to sunflowers and everything in between. As I was looking through the information I thought that other people may not know that these places exist.

So here are the farms that I found in my research:

Petite Anse Farm in New Iberia

This farm is located in New Iberia, La, and allows you to pick your own flowers. Petite Anse Farm is located on Bayou Petite Anse and is a 13-acre farm that has flowers in stock according to the seasons.

You can visit their website for more information on pricing.

The Petite Anse Farm is located at 7201 Lee Station Rd. New Iberia, LA 70560.

Bayou Blues Blueberry Farm in Broussard

This farm is located in Broussard, La, and is a great place to pick Blueberries with the family. The farm is open 7 days a week during the season, which is from May to early July. The cost is $3 per pound and buckets and zip locks are included in the price.

Bayou Blues Blueberry Farm is located at 1113 Donnell Road Broussard, La 70518.

Bien Amie Farm in Church Pointe

Bien Amie Farm will is open for Blueberry picking during the following times:

Tuesdays 8:00-12:00, 2:00-7:00

Thursdays 8:00-12:00, 2:00-7:00

Saturdays 8:00-12:00, 2:00-5:00

If you are planning to visit the farm you will need to sign up online.

Blueberries are $4 a pound and buckets and bags will be provided.

Bien Amie Farm is located at 1208 Hwy 357 Church Point, LA 70570.

St. Rose Flower Farm in St. Martinville

St. Rose Flower Farm is open from May to August. Bring your family to this farm to pick your favorite Sunflowers. They offer public and private u-pick times for visitors.

Public U-Pick Times:

Dates: Fridays 8:30am-11:30am and 5:30pm-7:30pm

Saturdays 8:30am-11:30am

St. Rose Flower Farm also offers flower classes and has a great shop where you can purchase products directly from the farm.

St. Rose Flower Farm is located at 1271 Leed Champagne ed St. Martinville, LA 70582.

D&D Berry Farm in Breaux Bridge

D&D Berry Farm is located in Breaux Bridge and is the perfect spot for berry picking during the hot summer months. The price per pound this season was $4 a pound.

It does look like this farm has closed for the 2022 season due to the extreme temperatures we have been experiencing in South Louisiana.

D&D Berry Farms is located at 2522 Doyle Melancon Road, Breaux Bridge, La 70517.

