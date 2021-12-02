This had to hurt.

Many of you may soon be hanging your Christmas lights on your house and let this video remind you to be very careful.

A man in Tennesse was rushed to the hospital after he fell from the ladder he was using to hang his lights.

luckily he survived this fall, but it did come with a number of injuries. According to WTVF-TV, the man who fell fractured his shoulder, humerus bone, and six ribs.

The man who fell, tells the local station in Tennesse that he fell 11-feet and landed on the concrete surface below.

In the video, you can see that the ladder really was not that secure on the ground and the man was close to the top of it.

If you are using a ladder to decorate your house for the holidays, it's a good idea to have someone else hold the ladder while you climb up on it.

Unfortunately for the man who fell, he will remain in the hospital for weeks as he rehabs from his injuries.