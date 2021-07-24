Where You Can Find Your Favorite ’90s Snacks And Candy
If you were a kid in the '90s, you were munching on some pretty amazing snacks. And not all of them have gone extinct.
Here are ten nostalgic snacks from the '90s that you can still buy on Amazon:
- Dunkaroos. They disappeared in 2012, but now they're back.
- Ring Pops
- AirHeads
- Little Hug Fruit Barrels
- Big League Chew
- Pop Rocks
- Warheads
- Pixy Stix
- Gushers
- Fun Dip
My personal favorites were fun dip, big league chew, corn nuts, and airheads. My cousin loved warheads, but I would wash off the sour stuff before I would put it in my mouth.
