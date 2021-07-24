Larry The Cable Guy Coming Back To Lake Charles

Are you ready to laugh? How about laugh out loud (LOL)? Well we have the show for you then. The crazy funny man Larry The Cable Guy is coming back to Lake Charles for a big show in September.

Larry The Cable Guy has been making audiences laugh for 30 years now. The performers real name is Daniel Lawrence Whitney and he hails from Oklahoma.

Larry rose to fame when he joined the Blue Collar Comedy Tour with Jeff Foxworthy, Bill Engvall, and Ron White. The tour was so successful and lasted from 2000-2006 which spawned a tour and tv and movie specials.

Larry The Cable Guy also received offers which gave him the opportunity to do movies and television specials. Larry has done movies and was the voice of Mater on the Pixar movies Cars, plus he starred in several other major motion pictures.

Larry appeared on television shows like Only In America with Larry The Cable Guy, Bounty Hunters and more. He also has released 12 comedy albums.

Larry The Cable Guy will be live at L'Auberge Casino resort in Lake Charles Louisiana on September 3rd, 2021 for a big comedy concert. The doors will open at 7:00pm and the show starts at 8:00pm.

Tickets are available now on the L'Auberge website and at their box office.

Don't miss this hilarious entertainer when he makes a stop back in Southwest Louisiana in September.