Which City Has The Most Billionaires In Louisiana?

Which City Has The Most Billionaires In Louisiana?

ThinkStock

One Louisiana city has more billionaires than any other in our state. Can you guess which one it is?

getty images
loading...

Well, if you guessed any other city than New Orleans, you would be wrong. That's because there's only one person living in Louisiana who's a billionaire, and it's New Orleans Saints owner, Gayle Benson.

Get our free mobile app

Benson has a net worth valued at around $3.4 billion. Not only does she own the Saints, but she also owns the New Orleans Pelicans NBA basketball team and several car lots.

Getty Images
loading...

The United States as a whole has over 600 billionaires, with the state of New York being home to the largest collection of them here stateside.

Here's the Top 5 states with billionaires:

  1. New York - 86
  2. California - 41
  3. Texas - 18
  4. Georgia - 12
  5. Connecticut/Florida - 11

Elon Musk, the founder of Tesla and SpaceX, is the wealthiest person in the United States. His net worth is valued at $219 billion. His net wealth shot up going into 2022 with the rising stock share prices of Tesla and his purchase of Twitter.

Getty Images for TIME
loading...

Musk beat out Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, this year for the wealthiest person in the world.

Top 100 '80s Rock Albums

UCR takes a chronological look at the 100 best rock albums of the '80s.

25 Not-So-Magical Incidents at Disney Theme Parks

From ride malfunctions to guest outbursts and Animatronic fails, these incidents at Disney theme parks were so not Mickey Mouse-approved.
Filed Under: featured
Categories: State News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top