Which City Has The Most Billionaires In Louisiana?

One Louisiana city has more billionaires than any other in our state. Can you guess which one it is?

Well, if you guessed any other city than New Orleans, you would be wrong. That's because there's only one person living in Louisiana who's a billionaire, and it's New Orleans Saints owner, Gayle Benson.

Benson has a net worth valued at around $3.4 billion. Not only does she own the Saints, but she also owns the New Orleans Pelicans NBA basketball team and several car lots.

The United States as a whole has over 600 billionaires, with the state of New York being home to the largest collection of them here stateside.

Here's the Top 5 states with billionaires:

New York - 86 California - 41 Texas - 18 Georgia - 12 Connecticut/Florida - 11

Elon Musk, the founder of Tesla and SpaceX, is the wealthiest person in the United States. His net worth is valued at $219 billion. His net wealth shot up going into 2022 with the rising stock share prices of Tesla and his purchase of Twitter.

Musk beat out Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, this year for the wealthiest person in the world.

