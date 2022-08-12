Whipped Coffee – Have You Tried This Tik Tok Trend?

Whipped coffee. Is it an Internet trend or is it here to stay? Actually, it's neither. Whipped coffee has been around for years in Asian countries. It's just gotten a foothold in the United States and Western Europe thanks to the social media site Tik Tok.

The premise for making whipped coffee is actually pretty simple. And it appears to be a great way to make instant coffee tolerable enough to drink. So, you coffee snobs, myself included, take a look and see if you won't be giving this a try.

This Tik Tok video from March of 2020 was all the rage as the pandemic was raging throughout the country last spring but apparently, whipped coffee or Dalgona Coffee as it's called is still a thing.

The recipe from @imhannahcho requires three ingredients, instant coffee, sugar, and hot water. The ingredients are all mixed together in equal parts depending on how the amount of whipped coffee you want to make.

Combine the ingredients in a bowl and use a whisk if you have one to whip the mixture into a frothy dollop. Once you've got your dollop of the frothy coffee spoon it over a glass of milk. The milk can be warm or iced down, that's your preference.

I can tell you that serving coffee this way turns it into more of a treat and less of a necessity. In other words, if you're wanting a nice shot of caffeine to wake you up in the morning don't do this. But for an afternoon or evening refresher, this doesn't seem like a bad idea.