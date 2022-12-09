Next year's race for Lafayette Mayor-President is shaping up to be interesting.

Two events are planned for the same day next week in order to announce that one candidate is running for re-election and one candidate is announcing her bid for the job.

Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory LCG Facebook loading...

Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory will be holding a fundraiser Thursday, December 15 at DoubleTree by Hilton to announce his re-election bid for the post.

Jan Swift has also planned an announcement event for her candidacy for the post on the same day next week at Rock N' Bowl at 2 p.m.

Both the incumbent and Swift are attorneys. Guillory ran unsuccessfully for the 3rd District Congressional seat currently held by Clay Higgins while Jan Swift ran unsuccessfully for State House District 45.

Swift tells KPEL,

I'm offering collaborative leadership, and experience in government, business, and community because I believe a change in our current course is necessary. This is a change election.

Guillory successfully navigated Lafayette through the COVID-19 pandemic with its many twists and turns. He also innovated a first-of-its-kind Safe Shopping program so business owners could open their shops and people could return to work.

Guillory has had many issues that have brought questions. Lafayette City Council members voted for an investigation into how money was spent on certain drainage projects. That investigation is still currently ongoing.

Swift, once the Executive Director of Upper Lafayette, now continues her law work and works with several service boards in addition to hosting the "Discover Lafayette" podcast.