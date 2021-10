The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Wednesday, October 6, 2021:

Name: Angela L Spooner

Age: 56

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 05, 2021 6:21 pm

Charge: Municipal Purposes (Free Text) ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 4800 Blk Verot School ROA,Youngsville,La,

Cause for Arrest: SENTENCED

Property: 3 WHITE RINGS , 2 WHITE EARRINGS , 1 WHITE NECKLACE , 1 BLACK HAIR TIE , BLACK SHOES , BLUE PANTS ,

WHITE SHIRT , BLACK SOCKS , BLACK BRA , RED MASK , BROWN BELT , ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012852,

Name: Bryan P Doucet

Age: 20

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 05, 2021 12:20 pm

Charge: Prohibited Acts , Man/Dist/Pos. Sch I; Marijuana ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 100 Blk Zoie DRV,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property:

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0334386,

Handcuffs (KPEL)

Name: Courtney J Jones

Age: 39

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 05, 2021 7:06 am

Charge: Public Intimidation:Use Of Vio , Simple Assault Charge/Penalty: , Self Mutilation By A Prisoner ,

Resisting An Officer , Simple Battery Charge And Pena , Fugitive , Disturbing The Peace:Doing Any ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: Blk ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO A DISTURBANCE.

Property: RED SHIRT , MULTI SHORTS , BLUE SHORTS 2 , BLACK SOCKS , CLEAR BAG OF CLOTHES ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0341645,21-0012844,

Name: Dusty W Bellard

Age: 29

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 05, 2021 1:24 pm

Charge: Criminal Trespass ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY MARSHAL

Address: 000 Blk Homeless ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: , , BLUE MASK , BLACK COMB , GREY SHIRT , BLUE BOXERS , BLACK SHORTS , GREY SHOES ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012846,

Thinkstock

Name: Ernest Blanks

Age: 22

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 05, 2021 9:37 pm

Charge: Aggravated Assault Upon Peace , Resisting An Officer , Aggravated Assault With A Fire , Flight From

An Officer; Aggra ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 800 Blk Iberia STR,Franklin,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER AN ALTERCATIN INVOLVING A WEAPON

Property: BLACK CELL PHONE (CRACKED) , BROWN , GREY , PINK SOCK , YELLOW SOCK , BLUE RUBBER , BLACK RUBBER ,

BLACK/CAMO PANTS , MISC. PAPERS , BLACK SHOES , BLUE BOXERS , BLACK SHIRT ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0342635,

Name: Frederick J Lewis

Age: 26

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 05, 2021 6:25 pm

Charge: Municipal Purposes (Free Text) ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 100 Blk Townholm ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SENTENCED

Property: BLACK SHIRT , BLUE PANTS , BLACK SOCKS , BLUE BOXERS , BLACK SHOES , BLACK , GREY ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012850,

Felipe Caparr?s Cruz, ThinkStock Images

Name: Kyra N Williams

Age: 20

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 05, 2021 1:52 pm

Charge: Simple Battery Charge And Pena , Battery Of A Police Officer Ch ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 300 Blk Mcdonald STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER AN ALTERCATION OCCURED

Property: CARD , YELLOW , 2 NOSE STUDS , WHITE SHOES , BLUE SHORTS , WHITE SWEATSHIRT , PINK SHIRT , TAN BRA ,

WHITE PANTIES ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0342193,

Name: Lewan Perro

Age: 45

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 05, 2021 2:11 pm

Charge: Felony Carnal Knowledge Of A J ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: Blk ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: WHITE SHIRT , BLUE PANTS , WHITE SHOES , GREY SOCKS , BLUE BOXERS , BLACK , BLACK , BLUE BANDANA ,

BLACK , LA , , CARDS , GREY ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0268936,

Photo courtesy of niu-niu-5HzOtV-FSlw-unsplash

Name: Stephen Rees

Age: 28

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 05, 2021 6:20 pm

Charge: Municipal Purposes (Free Text) ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 1800 Blk Blanchet DR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SENTENCED

Property: (3) YELLOW BRACELETS , BLACK HAIRTIE , BLACK , RUBBER BAND , MISC. PAPERS , BLACK LONG SLEEVE SHIRT

, WHITE TANK TOP SHIRT , WHITE SHOES , BLACK SOCKS , BLUE PANTS , BLUE SHORTS , BLUE BOXERS , GREY

EARRINGS (2) , YELLOW CHAIN NECKLACE ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012851,

