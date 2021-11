Who Was Arrested? Lafayette Sheriff’s Daily Booking Report

The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Wednesday, November 17, 2021:

Name: Antonio Jackson

Age: 19

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 16, 2021 10:00 am

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd , Simple Criminal Damage To Prop ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 200 Blk St Michael AVE,Houma,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON A ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: WHITE SHIRT , GREY PANTS , BLUE SLIPPERS , BLACK BOXERS , E CIGERATTE , ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0352995,

Photo by John Moore/Getty Images

Name: Blake R Hisaw

Age: 36

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 16, 2021 7:57 pm

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 2000 Blk 343 HWY,Churchpoint,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER INFLICTING HARM UPON HIS SIGNIFICANT OTHER

Property: CARMEX CHAPSTICK , BLACK SHIRT , GREY PANTS , GREY SHORTS , BLACK SOCKS , GREEN FLIP FLOPS , BROWN ,

LA , CRACKED PHONE , BLUE BOXERS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0388925,

Handcuffs, (Photo by Michelle Shephard-Pool/Getty Images)

Name: Caleb A Johnson

Age: 27

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 16, 2021 12:17 pm

Charge: Theft Charge , Resist Officer With Force/Viol , Entry On Or Remaining In Place ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 2000 Blk 343 HWY,Churchpoint,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: BLACK JACKET , BLUE JEANS , BLACK SOCKS , GREY SHIRT , BLACK CRACKED , LOA , BROWN BACKPACK MISC

ITEMS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0350632,

Photo courtesy of hasan-almasi-aIRBGPafi74-unsplash

Name: Daniel D Davis Iii

Age: 21

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 16, 2021 1:46 am

Charge: Distribution/Possession With , Pwitd Sch.I Substance , Prohibited Acts , Know/Int Pos Sch.Ii Unless

Rx , Domestic Abuse Battery Misd , Simple Kidnapping Charge , Theft Charge , Pwitd Sch. Ii Cds ,

Illegal Carrying Of Weapon Pen , Possession Of Firearm/Carry.Co ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 800 Blk Fairmount LAN,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: 1 BLUE CRACKED , 1 PAIR YELLOW , 1 TRAFFICK TICKET , 1 BLACK , BLUE SHORTS , BLACK SHOES , BLACK

SOCKS , 1 PR RED/ BLUE BOXERS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0218340,21-0244738,

Photo courtesy of damir-spanic-_wamAZ6V0A4-unsplash

Name: Davon L Crumity

Age: 22

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 16, 2021 10:37 am

Charge: Attempted Theft 500 And Above , Theft Of Motor Veh (Felony) , Criminal Conspiracy Charge ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 8700 Blk Guinevere STR,Houston,Tx,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON WARRANT

Property: CHAPSTICK , WHITE , BLACK DURAG , , NET BAG MISC ITEMS , WHITE BAG MISC ITEMS , WHITE SHIRT , GREY

SWEATS , BLACK SOCKS , ORANGE SLIDES ,

Associate(s): KYLAN MCCOY, DARTAMIAN LANDRY, TRAVONTEAY STEPHENS,

Incident Number(s): 20-0055211,

Photo courtesy of chuttersnap-fxHqC_unJ-g-unsplash

Name: Desmond P Isadore

Age: 36

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 16, 2021 3:21 pm

Charge: Domestic Abuse Child Endangerm ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 400 Blk Madison STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: 2 GREY , BLACK , GREY SHIRT , TAN PSNTS , TAN SHOES , BLACK SOCKS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0384172,

Photo courtesy of mitchel-lensink-Ismnr6WSHCU-unsplash

Name: Frederick G Heckelman

Age: 52

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 16, 2021 1:45 pm

Charge: Violation Of Protective Orders ,

Arresting Agency: BROUSSARD PD

Address: Blk ,New Iberia,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED FOR BEING WHERE HE SHOULDNT HAVE BEEN

Property: BROWN , BLACK SUNGLASSES , BLACK UNDERWEAR , GREY SHORTS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0387854,

Photo courtesy of tamirlan-maratov-sDgHXXRk4zo-unsplash

Name: James E Hebert

Age: 59

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 16, 2021 8:50 pm

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 900 Blk St Charles STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER INFLICTING HARM UPON HIS WIFE

Property: WHITE SHIRT , RED SHIRT , BLACK PANTS , BLACK SOCKS , BLUE BOXERS , GREY SHIRT , BROWN HAT , BLACK

PHONE , GREY RING , GREY BELT , BLACK MSK , LA , WHITE CARD , BLACK WALLET , WHITE CARD , ONE KEY ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0388954,

Photo courtesy of ye-jinghan-T5roX1jajzU-unsplash

Name: Jeremy P Dore

Age: 39

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 16, 2021 11:55 am

Charge: Municipal Purposes (Free Text) ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY MARSHAL

Address: 200 Blk Fern Way LAN,Duson,La,

Cause for Arrest: JAIL SHEET

Property: BLACK , BLACK , BLUE JEANS , BLACK SOCKS , BLUE SHOES , GREY SHORTS , BLACK SHIRT , , CARDS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0013265,

Photo by Aaron Lambert-Pool/Getty Images

Name: Travonteay M Stephens

Age: 22

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 16, 2021 10:37 am

Charge: Theft Of A Motor Vehicle. , Attempted Theft 500 And Above , Criminal Conspiracy Charge , Fugitive ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 9900 Blk Piave DRV,Houston,Tx,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON WARRANT

Property: , WHITE , WHITE SHIRT , WHITE PANTS , WHITE SOCKS , WHITE SHOES , WHITE BOXERS , NET BAG MISC ITEMS

, WHITE BAG MISC ITEMS ,

Associate(s): KYLAN MCCOY, DARTAMIAN LANDRY, DAVON CRUMITY,

Incident Number(s): 21-0013269,20-0055211,

