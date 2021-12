Who Was Arrested? Lafayette Sheriff’s Daily Booking Report

The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Monday, November 22, 2021:

Name: Adrian J Broussard

Age: 47

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 21, 2021 11:20 pm

Charge: Attp-Murder/Second Degree , Warrant/Bench Warrant , Aggrav. Battery W/Dangerous We , Illegal

Carrying Of Weapon ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: Blk ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER AN ALTERCATION

Property: WHITE SHIRT , WHITE SHOES , BLUE SHORTS , UN OPENED PACK OF CONDOMS , BLUE LIGHTER , BLUE CARD , LIP

BALM , WHITE BELT , WHITE SOCKS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0394352,21-0013317,

Name: Alexander V Miller

Age: 42

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 21, 2021 8:55 am

Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant , Possession Of Firearm/Carry.Co ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: Blk ,Sunset,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO SITTING IN A VEHICLE NAKED, WITH ONLY A BLANKET & AN ACTIVE

WARRANT.

Property: TAN BLANKET , YELLOW CROCS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0393886,21-0013315,

Name: Brian K Campbell

Age: 36

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 21, 2021 12:58 am

Charge: Battery Of A Dating ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 000 Blk Hiomeless ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO AN ALTERCATION.

Property: 1 GREY , 1 BLACK , 1 PURPLE , WHITE T SHIRT , BLUE PANTS , BLACK SOCKS , BLACK SHOES , RED BOXERS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0393710,

Name: Darrell J Daigle

Age: 51

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 21, 2021 6:28 pm

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: Blk ,Breaux Bridge,,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A PHYSICAL ALTERCATION

Property: GREEN SHIRT , BLUE SHIRT , BLACK PANTS , BLACK BOXERS , GREY SHOES , BLACK SOCKS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0394238,

