Who Was Arrested? Lafayette Sheriff’s Daily Booking Report
The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Friday, November 26, 2021. One of the people arrested is the man that Opelousas Police officials alleged shot a woman in the parking lot at Walmart Thursday. The man arrested in that case is Jordan Sereal.
Name: Donald C Adams
Age: 42
Arrest Date & Time: Nov 25, 2021 6:49 pm
Charge: Aggravated Assault Charge ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD
Address: Blk ,Lafayette,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER AN ALTERCATION WHERE HE THREATENED SOMEON WITH WEAPON
Property: 1 GREY , 1 BLK. NOT CRACKED , 1 BLK. CRACKED , 1 BLK. BANDANA , 1 GREY KEY AND FOB ON BLUE LANYARD ,
1 BROWN LEAF , 1 BLK. , GREY HOODIE , BLK SHIRT , BLUE JEANS , BLUE BOXERS , BLK SOCKS , 1 BLK , 1
ORANGE ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0398725,
Name: Jordan Sereal
Age: 22
Arrest Date & Time: Nov 25, 2021 7:39 pm
Charge: Hold For St. Landry ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD
Address: 200 Blk Verot School RD,Lafayette,La,
Cause for Arrest: CURTUSY BOOKING FOR WARRANT OUT OF OPELOUSAS
Property:
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0013364,
Name: Rickey J Bernard Jr
Age: 28
Arrest Date & Time: Nov 25, 2021 9:37 pm
Charge: Know/Int Pos Sch.Ii Unless Rx , Resisting An Officer , P/Sched I Drugs , Illegal Carrying Of Weapon
Pen , Possession Of Firearm/Carry.Co ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD
Address: 100 Blk Ancelet STR,Lafayette,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER PROHIBITED SUBSTANCES WERE FOUND DURING A NARCOTICS INVESTIGATION
Property: BLK SHIRT , WT SHORTS , 1 WT , 1 BLK (CRACKED) , BLK/WT SHOES , BLK BOXERS , BLK SOCKS , ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0398835,
Name: Tristen B Dupuis
Age: 22
Arrest Date & Time: Nov 25, 2021 2:46 am
Charge: Hit And Run , Prohibited Acts , Domestic Abuse Battery Misd , Attp-Robbery/Simple , Switched License
Plate , Unaut Use Of A Motor Vehicle , Flight From An Officer; Aggra ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD
Address: 1100 Blk Larry STR,Opelousas,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER THREATENING TO KILL A VICTIM IF SHE DID NOT GIVE HIM MONEY.
Property: WHITE SHIRT , BLUE BOXERS , GREY PANTS , 2 PAIR BLACK SOCKS , LA ID , BLACK WALLET ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0398039,21-0035817,
