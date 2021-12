Who Was Arrested? Lafayette Sheriff’s Office Daily Booking Report

The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Saturday, November 27, 2021:

Name: Deonte J Livings

Age: 21

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 26, 2021 11:57 pm

Charge: Carjacking Charge , Battery Of A Dating ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 400 Blk Wallace Broussard ROA,Carencro,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO INVESTIGATION

Property: BLACK W/CRACKED SCREEN , BLUE W/CRACKED SCREEN , BLACK SHIRT , BLUE PANTS , WHITE SHOES , GREY SOCKS

, BLUE BOXERS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0399332,

Photo courtesy of weston-mackinnon-vw_kWuxOPRo-unsplash

Name: Joshua Cuellar

Age: 42

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 26, 2021 12:30 am

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd ,

Arresting Agency: DUSON PD

Address: 100 Blk Spear Point CRT,Duson,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER A PHYSICAL ALTERCATION

Property: GREY PANTS , 1 GREY , 1 BLK , BLK HAIR TIE ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0398931,

Photo courtesy of mitchel-lensink-Ismnr6WSHCU-unsplash

Name: Marwin L Dennis

Age: 44

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 26, 2021 9:28 am

Charge: Simple Burglary , Unaut Use Of A Motor Vehicle , Simple Criminal Damage To Prop ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: Blk ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER TAKING THINGS THAT DIDN'T BELONG TO THEM

Property: JEANS , BLK , BLK SHOES , GRAY SHIRT , GRAY PANTS , RED BANDANA , GREEN BANDANA , SUNGLASSES ,

PURPLE SOCKS , RED BRACELET ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0399104,

Photo courtesy of hasan-almasi-aIRBGPafi74-unsplash

Name: Scott A Easterling

Age: 34

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 26, 2021 2:56 pm

Charge: Domestic Abuse Child Endangerm ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 900 Blk Golden Grain ROA,Rayne,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE

Property: RED SHIRT , KHAKI NPANTS , KHAKI SHOES , BROWN , GRAY , GRAY ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0399339,

Photo courtesy of karsten-winegeart-urbseZKkXLY-unsplash

Name: Travis J Chiasson

Age: 51

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 26, 2021 9:22 pm

Charge: Hold For Extradition ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 100 Blk Cedar STR,Thibodeaux,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO A DISTURBANCE

Property: BLUE , WHITE , 1 BLACK , HOTEL CARD , LOUISIANA , BLACK JACKET , TAN SHIRT , WHITE SHIRT , BLACK

PANTS , YELLOW SHOES , GREY SOCKS , BLUE BOXERS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0013370,

Technology Helping To Reduce St. Landry Sheriff’s Response Times

How We Can Help Stop the Tragedy of Domestic Violence in Acadiana

Acadiana: Do We Really Know How to Prevent Fire Deaths?

How We Can Help Stop the Tragedy of Domestic Violence in Acadiana

WalletHub: Louisiana Is The Worst State For Working Moms

Louisiana Flunked Out Again; We Have the 2nd Worst School System

Louisiana: Something Great to Talk About

Tips On Fending Off Mosquitoes

Flowers That You See In Winter In Louisiana