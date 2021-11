Who Was Arrested? Lafayette Sheriff’s Office Daily Booking Report

The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Thursday, November 4, 2021:

Name: Brianna Huynh

Age: 19

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 03, 2021 10:25 am

Charge: Contributing To The Delinquenc ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 100 Blk Gautreaux RD,Sunset,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: GREY JACKET , BRA , GREY SHIRT , GREY SOCKS , WHITE SHOES , PINK SHORTS , NOSE RING IN BLACK GLOVE ,

BLACK ,

Associate(s): CHARLES CHAMPAGNE,

Incident Number(s): 21-0006031,

Name: Charles Champagne Iv

Age: 21

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 03, 2021 9:47 am

Charge: Contributing To The Delinquenc , Theft Charge , Unaut Use Of A Motor Vehicle , Principal/ Simple

Rape , Sexual Battery Charge ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 1200 Blk S Fieldspan ROA,Duson,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: GREY JACKET , BLUE PANTS , GREY SOCKS , BLACK SHOES , GREY BOXERS ,

Associate(s): BRIANNA HUYNH, JOSHUA VALLOT,

Incident Number(s): 21-0276277,21-0006031,21-0222814,

Name: Christopher Mcknight

Age: 40

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 03, 2021 11:45 am

Charge: Municipal Purposes (Free Text) ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 100 Blk Mimosa ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: BLACK SHIRT , CAMO JACKET , CAMO PANTS , BLUE SHOES , BLUE BOXERS , BLACK , , ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0021920,

Name: Demario Greene

Age: 32

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 03, 2021 11:45 am

Charge: Vermilion Parish , Reg Sex Of Tier 1 , Reg Sex Of Vac Address ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 100 Blk N Roy Guidry Rd ,Youngsville,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: YELLOW CHAIN , BLACK , BLACK SHOES , WHITE SOCKS , WHITE BOXERS , BLACK SHORTS , WHITE SHIRT ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): ,21-0098731,

Name: Devin Gee

Age: 28

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 03, 2021 10:04 am

Charge: Municipal Purposes (Free Text) ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 400 Blk E Foch ST,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SENTENCED

Property: , , BLACK JACKETS , WHITE SHIRT , BROWN PANTS , WHITE SHOES , BLACK BOXERS , BLACK SOCKS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0013134,

Name: Jason A Woodward

Age: 51

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 03, 2021 3:40 am

Charge: Resisting An Officer , Domestic Abuse Battery ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 800 Blk Richland AVE,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A PHYSICAL ALTERCATION

Property: BROWN SHOES , BROWN , BROWN/TAN SHORTS , BLK SHIRT , RIPPED BLUE UNDERWEAR , BLK , BLK ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0373970,

Name: Michael J Lacoste

Age: 67

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 03, 2021 2:27 pm

Charge: Criminal Trespass , Simple Criminal Damage ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 1000 Blk Papit Guidry ROA,St Martinville,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER GOING IN SOMEONE ELSE'S PROPERTY AND ACTIVE WARRANTS LOCATED

Property: WHITE CHARGER , BLACK , MULTI COLORED SHIRT , CAMO PANTS , BROWN SHOES , WHITE SOCKS , RED BOXERS ,

,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0374403,21-0013139,

Name: Quincy L Jacobs

Age: 39

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 03, 2021 11:05 pm

Charge: Cruelity To Juveniles Charge ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 2700 Blk Camen STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO A DISTURBANCE

Property: BLUE BOXERS , TAN SHORTS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0374983,

Name: Rodney J Leblanc

Age: 69

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 03, 2021 11:00 am

Charge: Hold For Court ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: Blk ,Duson,La,

Cause for Arrest: HOLD FOR COURT

Property: , WHITE SHIRT , GREY PANTS , WHITE SOCKS , GREY BOXERS , WHITE MASK ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0013135,

Name: Tyriek J Broussard

Age: 24

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 03, 2021 10:00 am

Charge: Municipal Purposes (Free Text) ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 300 Blk Guilbeau ROA,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS FOUND IN CONTEMPT OF COURT

Property: BROWN , , GREY JACKET , BLACK SHIRT , GREY PANTS , BLACK SHOES , BLACK , WHITE SOCKS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0013133,

