Who Was Arrested? Lafayette Sheriff’s Office Daily Booking Report

The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Friday, November 5, 2021:

Name: Adrienne M King

Age: 35

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 04, 2021 3:10 pm

Charge: Possession Of Stolen Things , Obstruction Of Justice ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 200 Blk Windcreek Lane ,Youngsville,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON AN ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: LA , GREY SHIRT , GREY PANTS , BLUE SHOES , GREY SOCKS , BLUE BRA , GREY UNDERWEAR , BROWN , GREY ,

GREY PIERCINGS , BLACK HAIR PINS 2 ,

Associate(s): CHRISTOPHER BYERLEY,

Incident Number(s): 21-0271591,

Name: Bernard Mitchel

Age: 21

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 04, 2021 4:20 pm

Charge: Schedule Ii, Penalties , Illegal Poss Of Stolen Firearm , Man/Dist/Pos Of A Sch.I; Marij ,

Prohibited Acts - Schedule Iv; ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 300 Blk Honore STR,St.Martinville,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property:

Associate(s): NAKAVEN CHEVALIER,

Incident Number(s): 21-0297148,

Name: Brett F Mason

Age: 48

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 04, 2021 8:29 pm

Charge: Violation Of Protective Orders ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: Blk ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO A DISTURBANCE

Property: BLUE SHIRT , JEANS , BLK SHOES , BLK , , BLK (DAMAGED) , FUEL CARD , VISA , LA , INS CARD , VISA ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0374951,

Name: Casey M Champagne

Age: 36

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 04, 2021 12:39 am

Charge: Domestic Abuse Child Endangerm ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: Blk ,Scott ,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED IN REFERNCE TO PHYSICAL ALTERCATION

Property: BLK SHIRT , BLK PANTS , BLK SHOES , GREEN , ORANGE/BLUE , BLK ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0374967,

Name: Darrel J Hamilton

Age: 53

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 04, 2021 11:11 pm

Charge: Prohibited Acts , Resisting An Officer , Warrant/Bench Warrant , Fugitive , Bicycles; Front Lamps;

Side ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: Blk ,Scott,,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER CONDUCTING TRAFFIC STOP WHERE DRUGS AND ACTIVE WERE FOUND

Property: BLUE JACKET , BLK , JEANS , WHITE/RED SHOES , GRAY SHIRT , 2 , 2 GRAY , 1GRAY , BLK HEAD SCARF ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 20-0291120,21-0013155,

Name: Devin J Baltazar Ii

Age: 20

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 04, 2021 11:00 am

Charge: Municipal Purposes (Free Text) ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY MARSHAL

Address: 800 Blk Walters STR,Lake Charles,La,

Cause for Arrest: SENTENCED

Property: BLACK , YELLOW , BLACK CRACKED , MULTI COLORED , , MULTI JACKET , WHITE SHIRT , BLACK PANTS , BROWN

SHOES , BLACK SOCKS , BLUE BOXERS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0013144,

Name: Gage K Taylor

Age: 27

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 04, 2021 4:40 pm

Charge: Domestic Abuse Child Endangerm , Resisting An Officer , Domestic Abuse Aggravated Batt , Terrorizing

Charge , Threatening A Public Official; ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 100 Blk N Margny Apt A CR,Duson,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER STATING HE WILL CAUSE HARM TO OFFICERS

Property: BLUE SHIRT , BLACK SHIRT , BLUE JEAN PANTS , BLACK SOCKS , BLACK SHOES , BLUE UNDERWEAR , LOUISIANA

DRIVER'S LICENSE , LOUISIANA IDENTIFICATION CARD , (2) RUBBER BAND ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0375968,21-0307213,

Name: Jasmine N Brown

Age: 32

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 04, 2021 12:25 pm

Charge: Attp-Arson/Aggravated ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 100 Blk W Wood STR,Jennings,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property:

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0307545,

Name: Matthew J Hebert

Age: 48

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 04, 2021 1:01 pm

Charge: Prohibited Acts , Prohibited Acts -Schedule Iii , Schedule Ii, Penalties , Illegal Carrying Of

Weapon Pen , Possession Of Stolen Things , Possession Of Firearm/Carry.Co ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: Blk ,Litia,,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER TRAFFIC STOP AND DRUGS AND WEAPONS WERE FOUND

Property: GREY , BLACK , GREY , , BLACK , LA , PURPLE , BROWN PANTS , BROWN , PEACH NSHIRT , BROWN SLIDES ,

BLUE BOXERS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0375656,

Name: Royal K Victor

Age: 33

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 04, 2021 11:11 pm

Charge: Man/Dist/Pos. Sch I; Marijuana , Schedule Ii, Penalties , Possession Of Marijuana , Enter/Remain In

Places/On Land ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 500 Blk English DRV,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER CONDUCTING A TRAFFIC STOP WHERE DRUGS WERE FOUND

Property: BLUE JACKET , GREEN PANTS , WHITE , BLK SHOES , GREEN SOCKS , BLK , RED SHORTS , GREEN PANTS , BLUE

, WHIKTE , BLK SHOES , GREEN SOCKS , BLK , BRN , , FS CARD , MASTERCARD ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0365986,21-0376248,

Name: Seth J Rogers

Age: 29

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 04, 2021 6:11 pm

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd , Warrant/Bench Warrant ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 000 Blk Unknown ,Opelousas,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A PHYSICAL ALTERCATION

Property: RED SHIRT , BLACK PANTS , BLACK SHOES , BLACK HAT , GRAY , BLACK , LA ID ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0013151,21-0376007,

Name: Stephen H Gathe Iii

Age: 38

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 04, 2021 12:47 pm

Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 200 Blk Trewhill PKW,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: CAMO , BLACK , BLACK , BLUE , BROWN , GREY/BLACK , BLACK HEADPHONES , GREY , YELLOW , 2 GREY , BROWN

, BROWN JACKET , BLACK SHIRT , GREY SHIRT , WHITE SHIRT , MULTI COLORED , BLUE PANTS , GREY SHOES ,

BLACK SOCKS , BLUE BOXERS , BLACK SHORTS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0013146,

