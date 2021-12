Who Was Arrested? Lafayette Sheriff’s Office Daily Booking Report

The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Tuesday, November 23, 2021:

Name: Charles Vincent Iii

Age: 43

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 22, 2021 9:58 am

Charge: Municipal Purposes (Free Text) ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 600 Blk Marie Antoinette STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SENTENCED 10 YEARS

Property: WHITE SHIRT , BLUE JACKET , BLUE PANTS , GREY SOCKS , WHITE SHOES , GREY SHIRT , BLACK BOXERS ,

BLACK ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0013322,

Name: Dani J Dugas

Age: 53

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 22, 2021 1:30 am

Charge: Possession Of Firearm/Carry.Co ,

Arresting Agency: DUSON PD

Address: Blk ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: ARRESTED ON WARRANT

Property: BLACK SHIRT , GREY BOXERS , BLUE PANTS , BLACK SOCKS , BROWN BOOTS , BLACK , GREY LIGHTER , BLACK

LIGHTER , SIX KEYS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0263042,

Name: Dayton Breaux

Age: 25

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 22, 2021 1:39 am

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 200 Blk Rue Royale ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER A DISTURBANCE

Property: BLACK PHONE , GREY PANTS , GREY SHIRT , BLACK SHOES , RED BOXERS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0394484,

Name: Dusty Meyers

Age: 26

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 22, 2021 8:05 am

Charge: Aggravated Assault Charge ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 200 Blk Country Living DRV,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property:

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0370878,

Name: Fay M Alex

Age: 42

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 22, 2021 2:43 pm

Charge: Felony Attempted Theft , Issuing Worthless Checks , Warrant/Bench Warrant , Unaut Use Of

Movable(Non-Veh) , Issuing Worthless Checks , Fugitive ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY MARSHAL

Address: 500 Blk Heig STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER ATTEMPTING TO TAKE SOMETHING THAT WAS NOT HERS

Property: GREEN JACKET , BLCK SHIRT , BLACK PANTS , GREY SHOES , PINK SOCKS , GREY BRA , BROWN MASK , BLACK

WIG ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0395191,21-0013329,20-0402842,20-0069176,

Name: Linus Shelvin

Age: 53

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 22, 2021 9:14 am

Charge: St. Martin Parish ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: Blk ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON A ACTIVE WARRANT

Property:

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0028215,

Name: Tessie R Cormier

Age: 36

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 22, 2021 11:00 am

Charge: Man/Dist/Pos. Sch I; Marijuana , Warrant/Bench Warrant , Unaut Use Of A Motor Vehicle , Fugitive ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 2000 Blk P O Box ,Scott,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON A ACTIVE WARRANT

Property:

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 20-0293696,21-0013323,

Name: Troydell J Simmons

Age: 32

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 22, 2021 9:14 pm

Charge: Resisting An Officer , Violation Of Protective Orders , Simple Criminal Damage To Prop ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 800 Blk St Anne ,Carencro,La,

Cause for Arrest:

Property: BLUE MASK , BLACK W/CRACKED SCREEN , BLUE EARPHONES , RED , WHITE , PURPLE , BLACK JACKET , RED

SHIRT , BLUE/RED JACKET , BLACK PANTS , GREY SOCKS , BLUE BOXERS , BLACK SHOES , LOUISIANA , VISA

#3071 , PAPERS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0395534,

